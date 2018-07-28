Luther Burbank (LBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.99

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 4005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Luther Burbank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $627.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.58.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.