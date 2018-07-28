Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators traded down $0.61, hitting $23.86, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 621,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,999. The firm has a market cap of $712.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price target on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

