LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,482,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,681,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,985,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp opened at $41.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NBT Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $227,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,098.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

