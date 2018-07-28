LPL Financial LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Leucadia National (LUK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leucadia National were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leucadia National by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Leucadia National by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 342,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 160,519 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Leucadia National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leucadia National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LUK opened at $23.47 on Friday. Leucadia National has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Leucadia National had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Leucadia National will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

