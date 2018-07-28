LPL Financial LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 231,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares during the period. 4.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

MT stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 billion. equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

