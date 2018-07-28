LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ITT Inc (ITT)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 811.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 764,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 680,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,571,000 after purchasing an additional 234,194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $6,272,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 144.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,262. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITT opened at $55.62 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

