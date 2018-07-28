Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 96,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $98.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

