L’Oreal (OR) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OR. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €163.00 ($191.76) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €202.36 ($238.07).

Shares of L’Oreal traded up €0.30 ($0.35), hitting €180.05 ($211.82), on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oreal has a one year low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a one year high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

