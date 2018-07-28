LogMeIn (LOGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $78.34 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 312017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 10,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,128,357.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $161,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,754. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,034 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $346,000.

The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.