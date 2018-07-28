Lockheed Martin (LMT) Price Target Raised to $412.00 at Bank of America

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $400.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.44.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin traded up $1.15, reaching $324.09, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,215. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.