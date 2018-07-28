Lloyd D. Frink Sells 13,600 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $854,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,583,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,144,241.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Inc Class C opened at $57.78 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 385.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.88 million for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $43,301,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $868,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $238,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. KeyCorp set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

About Zillow Group Inc Class C

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

