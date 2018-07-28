Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.21.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,465,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 215,954 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,296.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 928,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 861,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

