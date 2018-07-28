Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 413.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

