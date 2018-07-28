Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,323.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
