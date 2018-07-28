LivaNova (LIVN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.29. The stock had a trading volume of 607,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,219. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $114.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $84,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $153,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20,599.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 537,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 564,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.