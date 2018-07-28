Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $34,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $15,871,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,470,000 after acquiring an additional 192,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.07.

Lincoln National opened at $67.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

