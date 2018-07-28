LifePlan Financial Group Inc Invests $328,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Stock

LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 80,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $85.55 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

