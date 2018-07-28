Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cambian Group (CMBN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of Cambian Group opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.32) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Cambian Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.14).

Cambian Group Company Profile

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

