Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.30 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $506,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global PLC Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global PLC Class A opened at $27.45 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

