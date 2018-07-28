LHC Group (LHCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group, Inc. is the preferred post-acute care partner for hospitals, physicians and families nationwide. From home health and hospice care to long-term acute care and community-based services, LHC delivers high-quality, cost-effective care that empowers patients to manage their health at home. Hospitals and health systems around the country have partnered with LHC Group to deliver patient-centered care in the home. “

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

LHC Group traded down $2.52, hitting $86.55, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 101,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,032. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,274,628. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.