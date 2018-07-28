Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Level One Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.1122486554923 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Level One Bancorp traded down $0.18, hitting $27.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.