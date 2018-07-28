Lennar Co. Class B (LEN.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of LEN.B stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21. Lennar Co. Class B has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $58.65.

Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Lennar Co. Class B had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

