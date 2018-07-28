LendingClub (LC) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about LendingClub (NYSE:LC) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LendingClub earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 43.8804082963869 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

LC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,488. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at $670,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,000 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

