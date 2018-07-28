LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.72 and a 52 week high of $121.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

