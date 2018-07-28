LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Zoetis by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 343,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,894 shares of company stock worth $578,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $85.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.