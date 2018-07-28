Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Several research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.