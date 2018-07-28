Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 641,018 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Walt Disney worth $723,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.2% in the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 30,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $16,070,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Walt Disney opened at $112.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $114.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

