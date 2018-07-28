Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 234,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.06. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 304,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $5,185,629.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $60,703,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 302,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,737.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,415,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,553 shares of company stock worth $13,133,692. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.