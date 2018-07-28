Leerink Swann Raises Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $420.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Leerink Swann from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.
Align Technology stock traded down $9.25 on Thursday, hitting $353.77. 837,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $385.00.
In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
