Leerink Swann Raises Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target to $420.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Leerink Swann from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

Align Technology stock traded down $9.25 on Thursday, hitting $353.77. 837,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $385.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.38, for a total value of $3,323,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 112,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

