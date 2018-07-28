LeafCoin (LEAF) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. LeafCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LeafCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.01023440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004739 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

LeafCoin Profile

LeafCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in . The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

