Lamb Weston (LW) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lamb Weston earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5689828385143 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

