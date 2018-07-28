La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shares of LZB opened at $30.90 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.43 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 241,781 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 598,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 163,260 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

