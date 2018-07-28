Kore (KORE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Kore has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $122,794.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kore coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00018286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Kore has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035952 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005543 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00045116 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00374957 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kore Profile

Kore (KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life . Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

