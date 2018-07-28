Koenig & Bauer (SKB) PT Set at €80.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKB. Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. equinet set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($93.76) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.53 ($92.39).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €65.00 ($76.47) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €54.65 ($64.29) and a fifty-two week high of €74.25 ($87.35).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.