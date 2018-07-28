Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 15,495 Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 622,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 486,575 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 123,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,175,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 22,750 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $106,258.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

