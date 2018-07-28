KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 7.96%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,304. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other KKR & Co Inc Class A news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

