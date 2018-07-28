Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Kindred Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences opened at $13.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36).

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 845,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 12,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,226,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,737. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $752,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2,575.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.