Kimco Realty (KIM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

