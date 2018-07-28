Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q2 guidance at $0.62-0.65 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Kforce has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $953.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.63.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 24,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $746,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,547 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

