Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

News headlines about Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kezar Life Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3034694233908 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Kezar Life Sciences traded down $0.06, reaching $15.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 17,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,368. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

