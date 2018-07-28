Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 31st (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:KZR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 31st. Kezar Life Sciences had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Kezar Life Sciences’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KZR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

