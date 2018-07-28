Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Renault (RNO)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.06 ($115.36).

Renault traded down €0.22 ($0.26), reaching €95.21 ($112.01), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 909,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

