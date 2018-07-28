Kendall Capital Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF opened at $113.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

