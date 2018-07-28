Kendall Capital Management Has $1.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,608,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,530,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 758,992 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 922,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 208,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 867,109 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

