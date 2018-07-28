Keane Group (FRAC) & Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) Head-To-Head Review

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: NGS) and Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Keane Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and Keane Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock $67.69 million 4.26 $19.85 million $0.11 200.45 Keane Group $1.54 billion 0.96 -$36.14 million $0.16 82.69

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keane Group. Keane Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and Keane Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Keane Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.50%. Keane Group has a consensus target price of $20.03, suggesting a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Keane Group.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and Keane Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock 31.19% 0.60% 0.50% Keane Group 1.57% 13.67% 6.63%

Risk & Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock beats Keane Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 26 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 31 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

