KB Home (KBH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,605. KB Home has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,937,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,132,000 after buying an additional 487,495 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,358,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 119,770 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 656,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of KB Home by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 627,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

