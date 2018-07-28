Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) Issues Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $37.75 on Friday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities; and final arrangements planning, social security and retirement income replacement, and charitable giving life insurance products.

