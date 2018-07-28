Kaizen Advisory LLC Purchases 46,764 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 298.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 88,601 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 5,600 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $513,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,040 shares of company stock worth $3,898,679. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Gabelli lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

