Kaizen Advisory LLC Grows Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 299.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 41.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 159.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 450,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited opened at $39.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. BankUnited had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $287.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

In other BankUnited news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $40,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajinder P. Singh sold 74,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $3,241,342.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,203,860.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,378 shares of company stock worth $8,411,444 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.