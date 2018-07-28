K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 32.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs opened at $281.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.35 and a twelve month high of $314.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

