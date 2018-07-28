K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $133,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $37,469.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $930,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,569 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $600,546.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,609.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

